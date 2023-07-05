Coast Guard rescues two boaters from capsized vessel near Point Au Fer Island, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues two boaters from a fishing vessel, approximately 2 miles south of Point Au Fer Island, Louisiana, July 13, 2023. Both fishermen were brought to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
