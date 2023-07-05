Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues two boaters from capsized vessel near Point Au Fer Island, La.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORGAN CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues two boaters from a fishing vessel, approximately 2 miles south of Point Au Fer Island, Louisiana, July 13, 2023. Both fishermen were brought to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890367
    VIRIN: 230713-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109764898
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MORGAN CITY, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues two boaters from capsized vessel near Point Au Fer Island, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NOLA
    rescue
    boaters
    Jayhawk
    capsized
    fisherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT