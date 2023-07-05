Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Day Youth Impact Program VNR

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Pfc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command brief Youth Impact Program participants during Army Day, Fort DeRussy Military Reservation, Hawaii, July 14, 2023. The Hawaii Youth Impact Program brings together service members, University of Hawaii faculty and local volunteers to cultivate leadership, discipline and mentorship skills among aspiring youth.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890363
    VIRIN: 230714-A-OL548-2005
    Filename: DOD_109764815
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Day Youth Impact Program VNR, by PFC Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC #94AAMD

