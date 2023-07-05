U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command brief Youth Impact Program participants during Army Day, Fort DeRussy Military Reservation, Hawaii, July 14, 2023. The Hawaii Youth Impact Program brings together service members, University of Hawaii faculty and local volunteers to cultivate leadership, discipline and mentorship skills among aspiring youth.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890363
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-OL548-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_109764815
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Day Youth Impact Program VNR, by PFC Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
