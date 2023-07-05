Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: 3rd Battalion, 23d Marine Regiment Martial Arts Training

    COVEñAS, COLOMBIA

    07.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 23d Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIV, and partner nation militaries, conduct martial arts training during Exercise UNITAS LXIV at Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 12, 2023. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that brings together forces from 20 countries to include Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, South Korea, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 23:01
    Location: COVEñAS, CO 

    UNITAS
    Enduring Promise
    PROMESA DURADERA
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

