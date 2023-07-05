UNITAS 2023: 3rd Battalion, 23d Marine Regiment Martial Arts Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 23d Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIV, and partner nation militaries, conduct martial arts training during Exercise UNITAS LXIV at Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 12, 2023. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that brings together forces from 20 countries to include Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, South Korea, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)