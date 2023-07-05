JASDF Coalition Air Drop

Japan Air Self Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron along with two U.S. Air Force interpreters fly in a JASDF C-130H to conduct a simulated airdrop over Tinian, July 12, 2023, for Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
07.12.2023
07.14.2023
B-Roll
