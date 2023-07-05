JASDF Coalition Air Drop

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron along with two U.S. Air Force interpreters fly in a JASDF C-130H to conduct a simulated airdrop over Tinian, July 12, 2023, for Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 20:10
    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

