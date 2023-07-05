Sgt. Bailey Ruff Interview for 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Bailey Ruff, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard, representing Region VI, gives an interview after winning the 2023 Army National Guard noncommissioned officer of the year honors during the closing ceremony of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at the Sheraton Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, July 13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)