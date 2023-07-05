Airmen assigned to the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 61st Airlift Squadron, deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, prepare to launch a C-130J Super Hercules during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. MG23 will test the new Air Force Force Generation model and Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 19:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890355
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-CQ002-7111
|Filename:
|DOD_109764678
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 C-130J Pre-flight, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT