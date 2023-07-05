Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cargo Offload at Yakumo Sub Base Japan during Mobility Guardian 2023

    JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen off-load cargo from a C-130H at Yakumo sub-base, Japan, July 11, 2023. This is the first multilateral endeavor to take place at Yakumo. Mobility guardian, 2023 features seven participating countries, operating approximately seven mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning 3000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890354
    VIRIN: 230711-F-BN557-1001
    Filename: DOD_109764677
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo Offload at Yakumo Sub Base Japan during Mobility Guardian 2023, by A1C Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open Indo Pacific
    MG23

