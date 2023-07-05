Cargo Offload at Yakumo Sub Base Japan during Mobility Guardian 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen off-load cargo from a C-130H at Yakumo sub-base, Japan, July 11, 2023. This is the first multilateral endeavor to take place at Yakumo. Mobility guardian, 2023 features seven participating countries, operating approximately seven mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning 3000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)