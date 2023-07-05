Mobility Guardian 23 Anderson AFB Troop Movement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing, 437th Air Mobility Wing, 436 Airlift Wing, and 9th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Charleston and Dover Air Force Base, de-board a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)