    Mobility Guardian 23 Anderson AFB Troop Movement

    GUAM

    07.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing, 437th Air Mobility Wing, 436 Airlift Wing, and 9th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Charleston and Dover Air Force Base, de-board a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Anderson AFB Troop Movement, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

