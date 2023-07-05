Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing, 437th Air Mobility Wing, 436 Airlift Wing, and 9th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Charleston and Dover Air Force Base, de-board a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 18:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890352
|VIRIN:
|230708-F-CQ002-4203
|Filename:
|DOD_109764605
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Anderson AFB Troop Movement, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
