Captain Casey Felz describes his role in Mobility Guardian

Captain Casey Felz, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, describes his role during Operation Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|07.11.2023
|07.14.2023 18:30
|Interviews
