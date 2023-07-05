Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 23 Anderson Flightline Time-lapse

    GUAM

    07.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Time-lapse of the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 13, 2023. Mobility Guardian 23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890349
    VIRIN: 230713-F-VR222-2296
    Filename: DOD_109764542
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

