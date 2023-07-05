Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care Mountain Home, AR

    MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. service members take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Mountain at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 14, 2023. The overall objective of TCCC is to teach service members how to effectively treat
    combat casualties while preventing additional casualties and completing the mission at hand. The
    three phases of TCCC include Care Under Fire, Tactical Field Care and Tactical Evacuation
    Care. TCCC has been shown to be very effective in saving lives on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kate Bragg)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890347
    VIRIN: 230714-F-ML790-1001
    Filename: DOD_109764453
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Mountain Home, AR, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    NW Arkansas Wellness
    Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

