U.S. service members take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Mountain at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 14, 2023. The overall objective of TCCC is to teach service members how to effectively treat
combat casualties while preventing additional casualties and completing the mission at hand. The
three phases of TCCC include Care Under Fire, Tactical Field Care and Tactical Evacuation
Care. TCCC has been shown to be very effective in saving lives on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890347
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-ML790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109764453
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Mountain Home, AR, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT