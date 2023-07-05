Tactical Combat Casualty Care Mountain Home, AR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Mountain at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 14, 2023. The overall objective of TCCC is to teach service members how to effectively treat

combat casualties while preventing additional casualties and completing the mission at hand. The

three phases of TCCC include Care Under Fire, Tactical Field Care and Tactical Evacuation

Care. TCCC has been shown to be very effective in saving lives on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kate Bragg)