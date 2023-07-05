92nd Air Refueling Wing personnel arrive to RAAF Darwin, for Operation Mobility Guardian 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which facilitated the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890345
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-CJ658-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109764450
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild Base Ops Setup, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
