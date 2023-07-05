Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Base Ops Setup

    AUSTRALIA

    07.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    92nd Air Refueling Wing personnel arrive to RAAF Darwin, for Operation Mobility Guardian 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which facilitated the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890345
    VIRIN: 230706-F-CJ658-5001
    Filename: DOD_109764450
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: AU

    TAGS

    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open Indo Pacific
    MG23

