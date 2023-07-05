Slovakian Chief of Defense Meets with Indiana National Guard Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Slovakian Chief of Defense, Gen. Daniel Zmeko, met with Indiana National Guard leadership July 14,2023, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The meeting aimed to strengthen relationships with Slovakian armed forces as part of the state partnership Indiana and Slovakia have enjoyed for over 30 years.