Slovakian Chief of Defense Meets with Indiana National Guard Leadership

Slovakian Chief of Defense, Gen. Daniel Zmeko, met with Indiana National Guard leadership July 14,2023, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The meeting aimed to strengthen relationships with Slovakian armed forces as part of the state partnership Indiana and Slovakia have enjoyed for over 30 years.
|07.14.2023
|07.14.2023 17:45
|B-Roll
|890343
|230714-Z-VY485-1001
|DOD_109764447
|00:03:11
|IN, US
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|2
|2
