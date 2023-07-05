Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slovakian Chief of Defense Meets with Indiana National Guard Leadership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IN, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Slovakian Chief of Defense, Gen. Daniel Zmeko, met with Indiana National Guard leadership July 14,2023, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The meeting aimed to strengthen relationships with Slovakian armed forces as part of the state partnership Indiana and Slovakia have enjoyed for over 30 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890343
    VIRIN: 230714-Z-VY485-1001
    Filename: DOD_109764447
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: IN, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovakian Chief of Defense Meets with Indiana National Guard Leadership, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    Indiana Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT