I Am MCA - Capt. Janet Nuefeld

With culture and language skills and technical skills from their AFSCs, LEAP Scholars are multi-capable Airmen! Meet this month's #MCA Scholar - Capt. Janet Neufeld! Select the Training Partnership Request Digital Form on the AFCLC website to request an MCA LEAP Scholar for your next mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 16:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890340
|VIRIN:
|230714-O-XQ105-7562
|Filename:
|DOD_109764405
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
