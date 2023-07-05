Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am MCA - Capt. Janet Nuefeld

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    With culture and language skills and technical skills from their AFSCs, LEAP Scholars are multi-capable Airmen! Meet this month's #MCA Scholar - Capt. Janet Neufeld! Select the Training Partnership Request Digital Form on the AFCLC website to request an MCA LEAP Scholar for your next mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890340
    VIRIN: 230714-O-XQ105-7562
    Filename: DOD_109764405
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am MCA - Capt. Janet Nuefeld, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    LEAP
    Thai
    AFCLC
    Agile Combat Employment
    multi-capable Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT