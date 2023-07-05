Yakumo Sub Base C-130 cargo unload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 821 contingency response squadron from Travis Air Force Base off load cargo at Yakumo sub-base, Japan, July 10, 2023. This is the first multilateral endeavor to take place at Yakumo. Mobility guardian, 2023 features seven participating countries, operating approximately seven mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning 3000 miles.