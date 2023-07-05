Airmen with the 821 contingency response squadron from Travis Air Force Base off load cargo at Yakumo sub-base, Japan, July 10, 2023. This is the first multilateral endeavor to take place at Yakumo. Mobility guardian, 2023 features seven participating countries, operating approximately seven mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning 3000 miles.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890339
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-PU288-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109764354
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yakumo Sub Base C-130 cargo unload, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
