    Yakumo Sub Base C-130 cargo unload

    JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 821 contingency response squadron from Travis Air Force Base off load cargo at Yakumo sub-base, Japan, July 10, 2023. This is the first multilateral endeavor to take place at Yakumo. Mobility guardian, 2023 features seven participating countries, operating approximately seven mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning 3000 miles.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890339
    VIRIN: 230710-F-PU288-5001
    Filename: DOD_109764354
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yakumo Sub Base C-130 cargo unload, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open Indo Pacific
    MG23

