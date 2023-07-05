Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical demonstration by the Royal Australian Air Force on Exercise Mobility Guardian 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    The Royal Australian Air Force carry out a demonstration to United States Air Force medical teams during an interoperability activity at RAAF Base Townsville, Australia, as part of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with
    U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890338
    VIRIN: 230709-F-EY126-5001
    Filename: DOD_109764299
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical demonstration by the Royal Australian Air Force on Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT