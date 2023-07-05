JTF-RH spill response exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890333" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel participate in a spill response drill in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility during a spill response drill at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2023. This exercise is mandated by the Department of Health emergency state order and the Environmental Protection Agency 2023 Consent Order. JTF-RH Response Directorate’s purpose is to protect the aquifer and environment by analyzing spill scenarios and developing appropriate mitigation measures. JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies and regulations. (DoD video by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)