    JTF-RH spill response exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel participate in a spill response drill in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility during a spill response drill at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2023. This exercise is mandated by the Department of Health emergency state order and the Environmental Protection Agency 2023 Consent Order. JTF-RH Response Directorate’s purpose is to protect the aquifer and environment by analyzing spill scenarios and developing appropriate mitigation measures. JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies and regulations. (DoD video by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890333
    VIRIN: 230713-F-FU432-1001
    Filename: DOD_109764249
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH spill response exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Response
    Red Hill
    Spill Drill
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTF-RH

