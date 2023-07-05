Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel participate in a spill response drill in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility during a spill response drill at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2023. This exercise is mandated by the Department of Health emergency state order and the Environmental Protection Agency 2023 Consent Order. JTF-RH Response Directorate’s purpose is to protect the aquifer and environment by analyzing spill scenarios and developing appropriate mitigation measures. JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, policies and regulations. (DoD video by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890333
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-FU432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109764249
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-RH spill response exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT