Commander Lt. Col. Garrett Williams Introduction

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Garrett Williams, 313th Training Squadron commander, talks about his goals as the new commander, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6th, 2023. The 313th TRS provides world-class mission qualification and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to develop and inspire professionals for the Department of Defense and our international partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)