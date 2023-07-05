Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Lt. Col. Garrett Williams Introduction

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Garrett Williams, 313th Training Squadron commander, talks about his goals as the new commander, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 6th, 2023. The 313th TRS provides world-class mission qualification and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to develop and inspire professionals for the Department of Defense and our international partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:03
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

