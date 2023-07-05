Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and Soldiers take part in Suicide Prevention Training at Yellville, Arkansas, July 14, 2023 as part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission.



The medical IRT mission brought in more than 180 Airmen, Sailors, and Soldiers from across the nation to provide medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary care to residents and pets of the area.



Medical IRT missions provide communities in the U.S. and its territories with essential services while providing hands-on training for troops.