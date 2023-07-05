Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

    YELLVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers take part in Suicide Prevention Training at Yellville, Arkansas, July 14, 2023 as part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission.

    The medical IRT mission brought in more than 180 Airmen, Sailors, and Soldiers from across the nation to provide medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary care to residents and pets of the area.

    Medical IRT missions provide communities in the U.S. and its territories with essential services while providing hands-on training for troops.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890329
    VIRIN: 230714-F-YH293-1002
    Filename: DOD_109764201
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: YELLVILLE, LA, US

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

