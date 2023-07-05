Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT NORA

U.S. Soldiers and Sailors assigned to the Naval Opthalmic Readiness center prepare prescription eyeglasses at Yellville, Arkansas, July 14, 2023 as part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission.
The medical IRT mission brought in more than 180 Airmen, Sailors, and Soldiers from across the nation to provide medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary care to residents and pets of the area.
Medical IRT missions provide communities in the U.S. and its territories with essential services while providing hands-on training for troops.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890328
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-YH293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109764198
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|YELLVILLE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
