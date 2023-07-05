Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intramural softball championship

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers in 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery took their canon skills to the Dinges Sports Complex in the final intramural sports championship game July 13 against 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery. The "Big Deuce" Battalion was victorious with a final score of 15-3.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 14:29
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    softball
    Fort Sill
    Fort Sill F&MWR
    2 2 FA

