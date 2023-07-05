Soldiers in 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery took their canon skills to the Dinges Sports Complex in the final intramural sports championship game July 13 against 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery. The "Big Deuce" Battalion was victorious with a final score of 15-3.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890312
|VIRIN:
|230713-D-GO806-9124
|Filename:
|DOD_109763924
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Intramural softball championship, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
