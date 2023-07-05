NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month NATO deployment, July 14, 2023. James E. Williams served as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890311
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-KK394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109763911
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS James E. Williams Returns from Deployment, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
