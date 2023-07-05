Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS James E. Williams Returns from Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month NATO deployment, July 14, 2023. James E. Williams served as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    This work, USS James E. Williams Returns from Deployment, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    DDG 95
    Navy
    James E. Williams
    SNMG 2

