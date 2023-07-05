Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Changes Command

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Cavalry Division held a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, outgoing commanding general, and welcomed Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, incoming division commanding general on July 14, at Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command and authority by passing the division's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the division.

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Changes Command, by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

