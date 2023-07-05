1st Cavalry Division held a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, outgoing commanding general, and welcomed Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, incoming division commanding general on July 14, at Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command and authority by passing the division's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the division.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890309
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-XE027-7644
|Filename:
|DOD_109763894
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Changes Command, by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT