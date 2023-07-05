1st Cavalry Division Changes Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Cavalry Division held a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, outgoing commanding general, and welcomed Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, incoming division commanding general on July 14, at Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command and authority by passing the division's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the division.