U.S. Coast Guard Firearms Instructor Conference (FAI) at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center

Coast Guardsmen assigned to various units around the Ninth Coast Guard District and Training Center Yorktown participate in a Firearms Instructor Conference (FAI) at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, April 23. FAIs gathered to exchange knowledge and practical teaching skills to hone their craft in training the fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)