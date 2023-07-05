Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Firearms Instructor Conference (FAI) at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Coast Guardsmen assigned to various units around the Ninth Coast Guard District and Training Center Yorktown participate in a Firearms Instructor Conference (FAI) at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, April 23. FAIs gathered to exchange knowledge and practical teaching skills to hone their craft in training the fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890300
    VIRIN: 230423-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_109763766
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Firearms Instructor Conference (FAI) at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Readiness Training Center
    Ninth Coast Guard District
    D9
    FAI
    Firearms Instructor Conference

