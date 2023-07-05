Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his remarks July 13, 2023, during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco took responsibility of the garrison from Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico. Messenger reflected on DiDomenico's time as the garrison command sergeant major and welcomed Calarco. Messenger served as presiding officer for the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890299
|VIRIN:
|230713-A-OK556-6016
|Filename:
|DOD_109763757
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives remarks during 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
