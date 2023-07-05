U.S. Marine Force Reserve Band plays in Colombia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 13, 2023) The U.S. Marine Force Reserve Band plays for a crowd of students from La Escuela de Musica Coral Tierra Bomba on the island of Tierra Bomba during UNITAS LXIV, July 13, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)