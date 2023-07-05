Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll: 8th Engineer Battalion with Task Force Ivy conducts live-demolition exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alberto Vazquez, a combat engineer with the 8th Engineer Battalion attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, gives an interview about a live-demolition exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 14. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 13:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890294
    VIRIN: 230714-Z-JS531-1005
    Filename: DOD_109763730
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll: 8th Engineer Battalion with Task Force Ivy conducts live-demolition exercise, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

