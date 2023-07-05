U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alberto Vazquez, a combat engineer with the 8th Engineer Battalion attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, gives an interview about a live-demolition exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 14. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 13:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890294
|VIRIN:
|230714-Z-JS531-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109763730
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-Roll: 8th Engineer Battalion with Task Force Ivy conducts live-demolition exercise, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT