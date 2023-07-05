Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The "River Rattlers" of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 204

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    230712-N-HT995-3105 NEW ORLEANS, LA. (July 13, 2023) U.S. Sailors assigned to The "River Rattlers" of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 204 provide building blocks and the skill necessary to develop their active duty counterparts' capabilities on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, LA., July 13, 2023. VFC-204 is one of four squadrons assigned to the Navy Reserve's Tactical Support Wing, providing adversary support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar N. Rubi)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 13:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 890288
    VIRIN: 230714-N-HT995-3105
    Filename: DOD_109763658
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 

    This work, The "River Rattlers" of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 204, by PO2 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAR
    SELRES
    NRNPASE-W
    VFC

