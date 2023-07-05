230712-N-HT995-3105 NEW ORLEANS, LA. (July 13, 2023) U.S. Sailors assigned to The "River Rattlers" of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 204 provide building blocks and the skill necessary to develop their active duty counterparts' capabilities on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, LA., July 13, 2023. VFC-204 is one of four squadrons assigned to the Navy Reserve's Tactical Support Wing, providing adversary support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar N. Rubi)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 13:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|890288
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-HT995-3105
|Filename:
|DOD_109763658
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|BELLE CHASSE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The "River Rattlers" of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 204, by PO2 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
