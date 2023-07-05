video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230712-N-HT995-3105 NEW ORLEANS, LA. (July 13, 2023) U.S. Sailors assigned to The "River Rattlers" of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 204 provide building blocks and the skill necessary to develop their active duty counterparts' capabilities on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, LA., July 13, 2023. VFC-204 is one of four squadrons assigned to the Navy Reserve's Tactical Support Wing, providing adversary support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar N. Rubi)