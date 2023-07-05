Mobility Guardian 23 Royal Australian Air Force Local Mission

A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to
the 37 Squadron, RAAF, flies a mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8 2023, for Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|07.08.2023
|07.14.2023 12:28
|B-Roll
|890285
|230708-F-FM551-1649
|DOD_109763642
|00:03:44
|GU
|0
|0
