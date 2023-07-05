Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

    NS, CANADA

    07.03.2023

    Video by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the 2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo June 30-July 3, 2023 in Nova Scotia, Canada. This tattoo included performers from seven nations and was the first time The Drill Team had participated in five yeas. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 890284
    VIRIN: 230703-F-HL483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109763624
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NS, CA

    TAGS

    canada
    honor guard
    tattoo
    drill team
    air force
    international performance

