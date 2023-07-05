Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the 2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo June 30-July 3, 2023 in Nova Scotia, Canada. This tattoo included performers from seven nations and was the first time The Drill Team had participated in five yeas. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)