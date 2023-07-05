Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the 2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo June 30-July 3, 2023 in Nova Scotia, Canada. This tattoo included performers from seven nations and was the first time The Drill Team had participated in five yeas. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)
|07.03.2023
|07.14.2023 12:25
|Newscasts
|890284
|230703-F-HL483-1001
|DOD_109763624
|00:01:03
|NS, CA
|0
|0
