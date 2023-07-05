Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander gives remarks at 2023 change-of-command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Randy D. Downs Jr., new commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives remarks July 12, 2023, after becoming commander of the company in a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Downs became the commander after his previous assignment where he was the executive officer for the 383rd Military Intelligence Battalion. Downs replaces Lt. Col. James Lavelle. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890278
    VIRIN: 230712-A-OK556-1083
    Filename: DOD_109763591
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander gives remarks at 2023 change-of-command ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT