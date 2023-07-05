New U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander gives remarks at 2023 change-of-command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Randy D. Downs Jr., new commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives remarks July 12, 2023, after becoming commander of the company in a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Downs became the commander after his previous assignment where he was the executive officer for the 383rd Military Intelligence Battalion. Downs replaces Lt. Col. James Lavelle. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)