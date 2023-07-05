Maj. Randy D. Downs Jr., new commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives remarks July 12, 2023, after becoming commander of the company in a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Downs became the commander after his previous assignment where he was the executive officer for the 383rd Military Intelligence Battalion. Downs replaces Lt. Col. James Lavelle. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890278
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-OK556-1083
|Filename:
|DOD_109763591
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander gives remarks at 2023 change-of-command ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
