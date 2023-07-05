Former company commander gives departing remarks during 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony

Lt. Col. James Lavelle, former commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives departing remarks July 12, 2023, during a change-of-command ceremony for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lavelle took command of the company in July 2021 and served the company while the country was still under a global pandemic and also worked extensively with the garrison's effort for Operation Allied Welcome that took place on the installation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|07.12.2023
|07.14.2023 12:01
|B-Roll
|890271
|230712-A-OK556-9329
|DOD_109763475
|00:03:49
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|1
|1
