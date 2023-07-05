Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Intrepid Maven 23.4

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.4 is a bilateral U. S. Marine Corps and Jordanian Armed Forces exercise that was conducted from July 3 -13, 2023, throughout Jordan. Intrepid Maven is designed to contribute to Marine Corps - JAF interoperability while enhancing bilateral relations and unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890246
    VIRIN: 230714-M-SD553-3487
    Filename: DOD_109763363
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: Intrepid Maven 23.4, by LCpl Joshua Munsen and LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    JointForce
    USMCNEWS
    EVERYCLIME
    INTREPIDMAVEN23.4

