Marine Minute: Intrepid Maven 23.4 (AFN Version)

Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.4 is a bilateral U. S. Marine Corps and Jordanian Armed Forces exercise that was conducted from July 3 -13, 2023, throughout Jordan. Intrepid Maven is designed to contribute to Marine Corps - JAF interoperability while enhancing bilateral relations and unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)
07.14.2023
07.14.2023
|Package
|890245
|230714-M-SD553-3408
|DOD_109763362
|00:01:07
|US
|0
|0
