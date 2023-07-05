The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Pest Management trained professionals conduct research, perform pest mitigation & management and provide crucial protection to our Airmen and public health. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890240
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-JS667-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109763261
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Entomology: Who you gonna call?, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT