    Entomology: Who you gonna call?

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Pest Management trained professionals conduct research, perform pest mitigation & management and provide crucial protection to our Airmen and public health. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890240
    VIRIN: 230706-F-JS667-1001
    Filename: DOD_109763261
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, Entomology: Who you gonna call?, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    entomology
    moody air force base
    u.s. air force
    pest management
    23rd wing
    23rd ces

