Defenders, Deterrence, and Dogs

Staff Sgt. David Zamudio, Kennel Master of the 78th Security Forces Squadron, gives the in and outs of being a part of the K9 program on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 7, 2023. Zamudio goes in depth about training routines, mission readiness and agreements between the base and local police departments to help maintain a safe community. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)