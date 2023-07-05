Staff Sgt. David Zamudio, Kennel Master of the 78th Security Forces Squadron, gives the in and outs of being a part of the K9 program on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 7, 2023. Zamudio goes in depth about training routines, mission readiness and agreements between the base and local police departments to help maintain a safe community. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890239
|VIRIN:
|230714-O-HK415-9413
|Filename:
|DOD_109763180
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Defenders, Deterrence, and Dogs, by Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
