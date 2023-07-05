Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders, Deterrence, and Dogs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Cole Benjamin 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. David Zamudio, Kennel Master of the 78th Security Forces Squadron, gives the in and outs of being a part of the K9 program on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 7, 2023. Zamudio goes in depth about training routines, mission readiness and agreements between the base and local police departments to help maintain a safe community. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)

    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    TAGS

    MWD
    Security Forces
    78th Security Forces Squadron
    78th ABW

