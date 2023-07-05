Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRT CNMI

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Military participants of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) CNMI Wellness mission provided no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to the community of Tinian, July 12, 2023. This real-world mission demonstrates the capabilities of the Air National Guard and Army Reserves and provided a community outreach opportunity resulting in ready Soldiers and Airmen centered on mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 08:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890231
    VIRIN: 230712-F-SV928-7965
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109763057
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRT CNMI, by SSgt Kelly Willett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    807th MC(DS)

