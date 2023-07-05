video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military participants of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) CNMI Wellness mission provided no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to the community of Tinian, July 12, 2023. This real-world mission demonstrates the capabilities of the Air National Guard and Army Reserves and provided a community outreach opportunity resulting in ready Soldiers and Airmen centered on mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)