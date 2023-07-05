Military participants of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) CNMI Wellness mission provided no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to the community of Tinian, July 12, 2023. This real-world mission demonstrates the capabilities of the Air National Guard and Army Reserves and provided a community outreach opportunity resulting in ready Soldiers and Airmen centered on mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 08:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890231
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-SV928-7965
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109763057
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
