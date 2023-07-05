PALS 23 DAY 4 CAPABILITIES DEMONSTRATION AND CLOSING CEREMONY

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Indonesian Marine Corps, and other senior leaders attending the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium observe a capabilities demonstration executed by the Indonesian Marine Corps at the closing ceremony, Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. PALS consists of discussions, engagements and presentations which fortify cooperation, confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold freedom of the seas and skies across the Indo-Pacific region. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|07.13.2023
|07.14.2023 07:42
|B-Roll
|890223
|230713-M-LP807-1001
|DOD_109762830
|00:05:36
|BALI, ID
|0
|0
