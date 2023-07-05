PALS 23: DAY 3 PALS DINNER

Amphibious and maritime leaders participate in an evening dinner and cultural demonstration during the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 participating countries who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890218
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-AL123-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109762645
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|BALI, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
