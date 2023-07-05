Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23: DAY 3 PALS DINNER

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Amphibious and maritime leader participate in an evening dinner and cultural demonstration at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium during the opening ceremony, Bali, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 participating countries who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 04:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890211
    VIRIN: 230712-M-AL123-2001
    Filename: DOD_109762597
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BALI, ID

    MARFORPAC
    PALS
    BALI
    INDOPACIFIC
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS23

