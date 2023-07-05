PALS 23: DAY 3 PALS DINNER

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Amphibious and maritime leader participate in an evening dinner and cultural demonstration at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium during the opening ceremony, Bali, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 participating countries who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)