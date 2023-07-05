Arrivals of Leaders from Türkiye, Canada, United States, Poland, Czechia and Portugal at Vilnius airport

Arrivals of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Czech President Petr Pavel and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa at Vilnius airport on 10 July 2023 for the NATO Summit.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890208
|VIRIN:
|230710-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109762591
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT