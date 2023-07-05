USS Gerald R. Ford sails under NATO command during Neptune Strike (BROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890207" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, and the largest warship in the world, is sailing under NATO’s command as part of Neptune Strike 2023-2 deployment.



The USS Gerald R. Ford, the first in a new class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, arrived in European waters last May for its first operational deployment. From 10 to 14 July, the carrier is deployed in the Mediterranean Sea as part of “Neptune Strike” and placed under the command of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO). The deployment provides the carrier the opportunity to operate with other Allied ships.



Footage includes shots of the USS Ford launching and recovering aircraft, and conducting resupply operations with helicopters.