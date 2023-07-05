Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford sails under NATO command during Neptune Strike (BROLL)

    AT SEA

    07.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    The US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, and the largest warship in the world, is sailing under NATO’s command as part of Neptune Strike 2023-2 deployment.

    The USS Gerald R. Ford, the first in a new class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, arrived in European waters last May for its first operational deployment. From 10 to 14 July, the carrier is deployed in the Mediterranean Sea as part of “Neptune Strike” and placed under the command of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO). The deployment provides the carrier the opportunity to operate with other Allied ships.

    Footage includes shots of the USS Ford launching and recovering aircraft, and conducting resupply operations with helicopters.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890207
    VIRIN: 230713-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109762590
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: AT SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    NATO
    exercise
    natochannel

