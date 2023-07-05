12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB), Soldiers, Family and members of the Ansbach community, gathered for the Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the outgoing Command Chief Warrant Officer, CW5 Robert S. Slider to the incoming Command Chief Warrant Officer,. CW5 Jonathan S. Hulse and the Change of Command Ceremony for the outgoing Commander Col. Patrick G. Schuck to the incoming Commander Col. Ryan C. Kendall. The ceremony took place in Hangar 2 on the Katterbach Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 02:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890205
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-WP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109762494
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|ANSBACH/KATTERBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th CAB Change of Responsibility and Change of Command, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
