12th CAB Change of Responsibility and Change of Command

12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB), Soldiers, Family and members of the Ansbach community, gathered for the Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the outgoing Command Chief Warrant Officer, CW5 Robert S. Slider to the incoming Command Chief Warrant Officer,. CW5 Jonathan S. Hulse and the Change of Command Ceremony for the outgoing Commander Col. Patrick G. Schuck to the incoming Commander Col. Ryan C. Kendall. The ceremony took place in Hangar 2 on the Katterbach Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)