    12th CAB Change of Responsibility and Change of Command

    ANSBACH/KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    06.30.2023

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB), Soldiers, Family and members of the Ansbach community, gathered for the Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the outgoing Command Chief Warrant Officer, CW5 Robert S. Slider to the incoming Command Chief Warrant Officer,. CW5 Jonathan S. Hulse and the Change of Command Ceremony for the outgoing Commander Col. Patrick G. Schuck to the incoming Commander Col. Ryan C. Kendall. The ceremony took place in Hangar 2 on the Katterbach Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 02:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890205
    VIRIN: 230630-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_109762494
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: ANSBACH/KATTERBACH, BY, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 12th CAB Change of Responsibility and Change of Command, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eucom
    USArmy
    12 CAB
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether

