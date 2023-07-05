PALS 23: ENVIRONMENTAL B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Environmental footage captured at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. The bilateral and multilateral relationships cultivated at PALS help enhance regional stability, interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)