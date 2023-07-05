Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23: ENVIRONMENTAL B-ROLL

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Environmental footage captured at the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. The bilateral and multilateral relationships cultivated at PALS help enhance regional stability, interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890202
    VIRIN: 230713-M-LP807-2001
    Filename: DOD_109762482
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: BALI, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PALS 23: ENVIRONMENTAL B-ROLL, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORPAC
    PALS
    BALI
    INDOPACIFIC
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS 23

