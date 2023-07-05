2023 National Best Warrior Competition Conclusion

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition go through various events at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Black Rapids Training Area, Alaska from July 8 to July 13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|07.12.2023
|07.14.2023 00:46
|Video Productions
|890197
|230712-Z-QP400-1001
|DOD_109762393
|00:01:55
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|HILO, HI, US
|RONCEVERTE, WV, US
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|0
|0
