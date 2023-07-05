A Change of Command ceremony was held at the Marine Corps Hangar aboard Andersen Air Force Base where U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Bopp relinquished command to Col. Ernest Govea on July 10, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 00:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890196
|VIRIN:
|230710-M-YE163-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109762367
|Length:
|01:09:36
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Change of Command, by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT