    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Change of Command

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    A Change of Command ceremony was held at the Marine Corps Hangar aboard Andersen Air Force Base where U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Bopp relinquished command to Col. Ernest Govea on July 10, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 00:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890196
    VIRIN: 230710-M-YE163-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109762367
    Length: 01:09:36
    Location: GU

    Guam
    History
    Change of Command

