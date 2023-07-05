Mobility Guardian 23 Parachute Rigging Broll

B-Roll of Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|07.11.2023
|07.13.2023 22:59
|B-Roll
|890191
|230711-F-VR222-2868
|DOD_109762226
|00:04:00
|GU
|2
|2
