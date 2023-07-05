Northern Edge 23-2 | 1st Lt. Keith Wright Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Keith Wright, an air defense control officer with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, discusses expeditionary advanced base operations during Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2023. 1st MAW Marines are participating in the joint, multidomain training exercise July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kyle Chan)