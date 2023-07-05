Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 | 1st Lt. Keith Wright Interview

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Video by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Keith Wright, an air defense control officer with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, discusses expeditionary advanced base operations during Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2023. 1st MAW Marines are participating in the joint, multidomain training exercise July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 23:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890182
    VIRIN: 230713-M-MO098-1001
    Filename: DOD_109762143
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Usmc
    1st MAW
    MACS 4
    EABO

