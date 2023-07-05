The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 00:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890178
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-VB701-5912
|Filename:
|DOD_109762077
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|AK, US
This work, National Best Warrior 2023 Range Day, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
