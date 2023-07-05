Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterinary Service Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission.

    Innovative Readiness Training is a Department of Defense military training program for U.S. states and territories. The program delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while providing essential health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity services.

    Services this year will be provided at Yellville/Summit High School and are scheduled to include primary medical care, dental services such as fillings and extractions, and vision screenings.

    While there, medical personnel will also participate in job-specific training to maintain readiness and prepare for possible deployments.

    The no-cost medical services are expected to run from July 10-19.

    Video shows medical veterinary IRT mission in Yellville, Arkansas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890171
    VIRIN: 230713-Z-KI557-1001
    Filename: DOD_109761722
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterinary Service Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT 2023, by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    NW Arkansas Wellness
    Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT